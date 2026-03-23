Tehran’s Chilling Warning of a New, Secret Weapon [They Haven’t Used?]

According to The Daily Mail, an Iranian official told Fars News Agency, which is aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, that there is “no direct or indirect contact with Trump.” The unnamed source said Trump backed down after “hearing that our targets would include all power stations in West Asia.”

Iranian Major General Abdollahi said: “The use of a new, secret weapon will begin soon, and it will bring an end to the enemy’s operations.” Previously, they said they have enough uranium to make nine nuclear bombs.

The taunts came just minutes after Trump claimed the two countries had held “productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities.”

Earlier, President Trump said that his envoys and Tehran have had “productive” and “good” talks. He delayed the bombing of power plants for five days as the talks continued.

What worries me are the submarines lurking in the sea. One popped up by one of the warships. Warships are sitting ducks to submarines.

Terror cells worldwide are another concern.

Late this afternoon, Iran has reportedly issued hardline demands in indirect talks, seeking guarantees the war won’t resume, control over the Strait of Hormuz, closure of US bases, and financial compensation. At the same time, Tehran may be signaling flexibility behind the scenes—including a potential pause in its ballistic missile program, reduced uranium enrichment, and willingness to allow inspections while curbing support for Hezbollah terrorists, Hamas terrorists, and regional militias.

“There’s too much reporting coming out now that there are actually talks going on with Iran for it to just be Trump making it up,” suggests Redstate writer Bonchie, “makes me think the regime is splintering, with different factions saying different things and no one in total control. Could get interesting.

There’s too much reporting coming out now that there are actually talks going on with Iran for it to just be Trump making it up. Makes me think the regime is splintering, with different factions saying different things, and no one in total control. Could get interesting. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2026