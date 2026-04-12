“Screaming Mary’s” Family Are Going Home to Iran

The United States has revoked the green cards and detained the family of the Iranian regime propagandist known as “Screaming Mary,” the State Department said on Saturday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to deport Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son, the department said in a statement.

Unbelievably, Hashemi and his wife both worked as professors at The Chicago School in Los Angeles.

Remarkably, Obama’s administration let them have green cards for diversity’s sake after they entered in 2014.

Having Iranian propagandists in the country certainly makes it very diverse and inclusive.

Hashemi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, an Iranian politician. She served as vice president of women and family affairs in the Rouhani administration. Hashemi was the spokeswoman and purported mastermind of the group of students who stormed the U.S. In 1979, the U.S. The Iranian government took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding 52 Americans hostage for over a year.

Secretary Rubio revoked their green cards.

“Her family should never have been allowed to benefit from the extraordinary privilege of living in our country,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X. “America can never become home for anti-American terrorists or their families—and under the Trump administration, it never will.”