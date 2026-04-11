Uh Oh! Eric Swalwell’s Staff Just Came Out Against Him! It’s Over

Fox 40 Anchor Nikki Laurenzo received a statement from the senior staff of California’s 14th Congressional District and Eric Swalwell

for Governor 2026. Paybacks are a b….

“As leaders of teams working for Eric Swalwell, we’re horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN.

“We stand with our former colleague and the other women who have come forward. We believe you should stand with them, too.

“The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office, and betrays the trust of all Californians.

“We also understand that we lead teams that need guidance and stability now, more than ever.

“We are focused on supporting our colleagues during this challenging time.

Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell.

“We recognize that not everyone—in particular, our junior staff—can immediately forfeit their income and benefits without significant personal risk or consequence.

“Our responsibility now is to them. We, more than he, understand that we have obligations to the people we lead and to the

constituents of California’s 14th Congressional District.

“Those of us that remain on staff do so for the sole purpose of ensuring that as many of those obligations are fulfilled as possible.”