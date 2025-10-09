Seattle’s Mayor Joins Antifa in Fighting Law & Order

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two executive orders on Wednesday in response to President Trump’s federal immigration policies and the deployment of troops in U.S. cities.

The first executive order prepares the city for a deployment by preparing and evaluating all legal options in the case there is a deployment. It puts out a plan for how the police are to act.

Harrell said Seattle police will not “enable the behavior” of the federal government. He added that this first executive order will reaffirm the city’s “unwavering support for First Amendment activities,” like peaceful protests and organizing.

The second executive order will protect [criminal illegal] immigrant and refugee communities.

The order bans the use of face masks by law enforcement, with few exceptions, and requires that all law enforcement have visible badges that identify their agency. Harrell said the enforcement mechanisms of this executive order will be hashed out over the next few weeks.

That has already been adjudicated.

The second order is to prevent masked ICE agents from carrying out what Harrell called a “cruel deportation agenda” within Seattle; Harrell called immigrants “the fabric of Seattle.”

Peaceful Seattle?

@mehdirhasan PNW Antifa is Violent, Cam Higby is Often Assaulted. Here is One from Last Summer, as Seattle ANTIFA Terrorists, which are the Violent Blac Block Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club Far Left Militia who don’t wear frog suits, they wear armor, carry guns and shoot… pic.twitter.com/KAW1FWz7eV — Reverend Crystal Cox Free Speech MAGA (@ReverendRevival) October 9, 2025

Stephen Miller wrote on X:

The Biden Administration orchestrated a mass invasion of the United States by illegal aliens. At the center of the 2024 election was the pledge to end the invasion and send the illegals home.

President Trump won in a historic landslide.

Since November, the Left has unleashed a flood of violence against ICE officers to try to overturn the election result and stop the removal of criminals and aliens illegally in our country.

At the same time, Democrat politicians have waged a campaign of dehumanizing and vile rhetoric at courageous federal law enforcement officers, ordered police departments to allow the rioters to blockade and threaten ICE, turned their cities into “sanctuaries” for fugitive aliens, and provided moral aid and comfort to those criminally obstructing, doxing and impeding ICE. All for the purpose of keeping foreign trespassers on our soil, at any price or cost.

Seattle’s mayor joins criminals and domestic terrorists in preventing deportations and law and order in the city.