Mexican Cartel Threatens to Kill US Citizens in Tourist Spots

A faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Chapitos is threatening to target American citizens in popular tourist spots like Cabo and Cancun in response to lab raids and seizures, according to Breitbart.

Banners advertising murders-to-come were placed in resorts in Mexico.

The banners are addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel and Terry Cole, administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The banner first surfaced on Sunday in Baja California, where gunmen left two banners allegedly signed by Los Chapitos,” Breitbart reported.

“The banners claim that starting on Sunday, they will be targeting U.S. citizens in Mexico in response to recent lab raids and weapons seizures.”

Written in Spanish, the warnings say: “You will be the ones to blame. We’ll show how we’ll make this war starting 5/10/2025 on all Americans residing in areas where we have a presence … especially those living in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.”

The banners go on to say, “We are the ones who rule here and we’ll demonstrate what we are capable of if you don’t stop arresting our people and decommissioning our loads and weapons.”

Mexican officials such as President Claudia Sheinbaum were also named on the banners along with Omar García Harfuch, head of Mexico’s public safety.

The banners were quickly taken down by authorities.