Sec. Bessent: We Won’t Be Deterred from Tracking Down Those Responsible for Domestic Terrorism

Charlie’s death has been the one most important factor in a serious effort to follow the money and root out the people behind these radical, dangerous organizations. The reach is vast and massive.

Scott Bessent told Andrew Klavan on Charlie’s show that “Charlie’s death is like a domestic 9/11 that we are going to find has alerted us to what Charlie knew, that these [terrorist] organizations are working within our borders.”

"When you see these groups where all the signs match, they have hundreds of the same umbrellas that they're using after they close the mayhem. They have the same lasers that they're using to blind our police force. How are they constructed? Because this takes a lot of money. It takes a lot of organization, and we are going to do that. We have started to compile this, put together networks, and there's a long record here, and we don't know how much of the support is coming in from overseas.

“So, Charlie’s death has set this off, and we are determined. We are determined not only to honor him, but to keep our country safe and to ensure freedom of speech on both sides …

“President Trump was millimeters away from death, and he was not deterred, and we’re not going to be deterred.”

Transcript

Charlie Kirk’s goal just before he was murdered was to take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence. Andrew Klavan, who is running Charlie’s TPUSA asked Treasury Secretary Bessent about Treasury’s role in dismantling the networks.

“It’s an ongoing process,” the Secretary began, “and I will tell you that after 9/11, Treasury became the driving force behind tracking down the networks of terrorist organizations, how they were financed. How could this have happened on US soil, with these international terrorist organizations, where did the money come from? Who were the ultimate funders? And that was on the international side.

“Andrew, I will tell you that Charlie’s death is like a domestic 9/11 that we are going to find has alerted us to what Charlie knew, that these organizations are working within our borders. And we believe people have a right to free speech, they have a right to organize, they have a right to protest, but they have to do it peacefully.

“They cannot embrace violence. And we have seen it. We have seen it since the terrible day two years ago, the antisemitism and the bias that came out after October 7, 2023 and many of these organizations have been financed by nonprofits, and it’s going to stop.

“We are going to, as they always say, follow the money.

“When you see these groups where all the signs match, they have hundreds of the same umbrellas that they’re using after they close the mayhem. They have the same lasers that they’re using to blind our police force. How are they constructed? Because this takes a lot of money. It takes a lot of organization, and we are going to do that. We have started to compile this, put together networks, and there’s a long record here, and we don’t know how much of the support is coming in from overseas.

“We don’t know how much being supported by US nonprofits, C-3s that give money to C-4s, but this is mission critical for us now.

“Just as after 911 and Osama bin Laden, the ultimate culprit was captured, we are operationalizing this here at Treasury, and we are going to track down who is responsible for this.

“So, Charlie’s death has set this off, and we are determined. We are determined not only to honor him, but to keep our country safe and to ensure freedom of speech on both sides that we can’t as conservatives, we can’t be afraid to go out and speak. I know people are canceling speeches. They’re having to bring down the size of the rallies. President Trump was millimeters away from death, and he was not deterred, and we’re not going to be deterred.