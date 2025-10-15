Zohran’s Wife Mourns Death of Alleged Hamas Operative Mr. FAFO

Zohran Mamdani’s wife mourned the death of alleged Hamas/Al Jazeera operative Mr. FAFO, Saleh al-Jafarawi on Instagram. He was killed in a gang fight by a militia as he stood on the side of Hamas.

Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, is facing online backlash after paying tribute to Saleh Al Jafarawi, also known as Mr. FAFO.

She also shared a reel in which she referred to him as “beloved”. Screenshots of her Instagram stories quickly went viral on X, with critics accusing her of honoring a “Hamas propagandist”.

Saleh Al Jafarawi was a social media influencer in the Gaza Strip who gained attention internationally, particularly in Israel, after celebrating Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

He was killed on Sunday October 12 during armed clashes between Hamas and Palestinian militias in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. He was killed for standing with Hamas.

Al-Jafarawi gained international attention for his provocative online content, including celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel. He was reportedly wearing a press vest when he was killed. Pretending to be a reporter was one of his many personas as he propagandized the war to favor Hamas. Sometimes he was a doctor or a victim. He played the part of 15 different dead Gazans in his video clips.

Rama Duwaji, an animator and illustrator, shared her broken heart over the death of Saleh Al-Jafarawi.