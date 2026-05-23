Sec. Hegseth: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? …”

Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the West Point commencement. His speech was powerful. The left will hate it, the media will rip it, and the right will love it.

Hegseth stood at West Point today and quoted Isaiah 6:8 to the graduating class. The left will hate that. The Pope might also, but he is the left.

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, Here I am. Send me.”

I just got off the phone with someone who served alongside Pete Hegseth in the 101st Airborne. What he told me should end every “he’s just a TV guy” argument permanently. “Every officer I’ve ever respected had one thing in common. They weren’t fighting for a paycheck or a… pic.twitter.com/QRgW2QkVMg — 🇺🇸 Thomas A. Whitaker (@WhitakerTA_) May 23, 2026

Secretary Hegseth shared his experience of his very first combat air assault, leading an infantry platoon into a pitch-black Baghdad night 20 years ago.

Hegseth said:

“The first air assault I ever did, leading a platoon in Baghdad in the middle of the night. We had 36 hours to prepare, and I spent every minute of those 36 hours preparing.

“When the pilots dropped us a few hundred meters in the wrong spot in the middle of a mud field, the GPS didn’t work. There was one man that the platoon was looking at, and it was me.”

A very stark reality of war.

You can’t throw your pronouns at the enemy, he told the graduates.

How can you not love Pete Hegseth? https://t.co/Bm2ZCoPr3V — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 23, 2026

Hegseth explained that the Army used HIMARS to sink the Iranian Navy. Then he said, I know the Army loves sinking Navy. That’s the only Navy you’re currently allowed to sink.”