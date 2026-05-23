Tulsi Bombshell: The Identity of President Autopen

Tulsi Gabbard doesn’t believe Joe Biden or Kamala Harris were running the government. She said that because of Autopen, a cabal of Democrat elite, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and the Deep State, could run the government.

None of these people were elected. Certainly, everything that took place smacked of all these people, who were able to act without transparency or accountability. Having figureheads like Biden and Harris made this all possible.

Recently, Barack Obama admitted Michelle was fed up with him for still being so involved in politics. That suggests Tulsi is accurate. The way the Autopen was used lends credence to her statement as well.

It was a good plan, since they had the media and the deep state backing them up.

We need to stop kings! Throw these people out of power.

Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell: “Joe Biden was not calling the shots.. and neither was Kamala Harris” in charge. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and the Deep State using the Autopen to run the Joe Biden Presidency.” pic.twitter.com/BQdMTQtwTa — James (@Jamesjonesik8) May 21, 2026

One thing is for certain. You can’t believe a thing they say.