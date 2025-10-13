Sec. Noem Calls Out CNN’s Pinheaded Political Strategist

CNN’s political strategist Maria Cardona blathered stupidly about ICE while appearing on CNN. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called her out online and didn’t spare her for her “insanely, idiotic” comments.

“What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things Americans have ever heard,” Noem said on X.

“At no point in your rambling, incoherent statement were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone is now dumber for having listened to it.”

Cardona was so proud of her ‘reporting and strategizing’ many would call conspiracy theorizing, that she continued online after the interview:

“A very important point I made @CNNThisMorning- ICE is engaging in egregious, criminal behavior, violating peoples’ civil rights, kidnapping, and snatching innocent men, women, and children off the streets, even detaining American citizens,” Cardona insisted. While doing it, not identifying themselves, hiding their faces, not telling people why they are being taken. This is not normal; this is not American; this is not acceptable! And videotaping these agents, asking them questions, and even hollering that they should not be doing this, does not in any way constitute a “violent attack” against these agents! It is part of the Constitution, to peacefully protest violent behavior against innocent people, and American citizens! So keep those videos coming amigos!”

Antifa Amigos

No one is kidnapped or snatched. This strategist said no one knows why they are being taken.

Deportation is a normal process in every civilized country, especially if invaded as we were. Her viewpoint seems to be that people here illegally have the civil right to remain in the country with million dollar trials if necessary to keep them here.

Cardona said Antifa mobs are “protesting peacefully,” as CNN showed carefully chosen clips in a split screen. She ignored Antifa rioters hiding their faces and assaulting ICE and obstructing their work. Only ICE masks are a problem.

Cardona didn’t notice the anarcho-communist Antifa group is there to start trouble. She is the world’s worst strategist.

ICE “is not there to keep the peace. They’re here to incite,” Cardona screeched.