Maker of Scary Meat – ‘Beyond Meat’ – Trades for Under $1

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Fake food sellers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) crashed the most on record. They had just announced that nearly all creditors agreed to a debt-swap deal that massively dilutes equity shareholders.

BYND wrote in a press release that 96.92% of holders of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 agreed to participate in the debt-equity swap offer, clearing the 85% threshold required for the deal to proceed.

Beyond Meat Inc. completed an early settlement of its convertible debt exchange offer on Monday, swapping $1.114 billion in notes due 2027 for new secured notes due 2030 and 326 million new shares, which reduced debt by over $800 million but caused significant shareholder dilution.

The stock fell more than 56%, trading below $1 for the first time, amid high short interest over 63% of the float and debunked bankruptcy rumors. The company continues to face declining demand and competition in the plant-based meat sector.

It’s a junk bond.

It’s hard to believe there’s competition for this awful looking fake food.

$200 a share to.$.90:

Beyond Meat is taking the name meat out of Beyond Meat. Canadian cattle ranchers complained and want the name meat removed.

Beyond Burger is being discontinued.

Jan 27, 2020 Sunnyvale / CA / USA – Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef packages, all Beyond Meat products, available for purchase in a supermarket in San Francisco bay area

They can’t sell enough of their product to make a profit. The people have spoken.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments