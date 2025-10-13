Maker of Scary Meat – ‘Beyond Meat’ – Trades for Under $1

Fake food sellers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) crashed the most on record. They had just announced that nearly all creditors agreed to a debt-swap deal that massively dilutes equity shareholders.

BYND wrote in a press release that 96.92% of holders of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 agreed to participate in the debt-equity swap offer, clearing the 85% threshold required for the deal to proceed.

Beyond Meat Inc. completed an early settlement of its convertible debt exchange offer on Monday, swapping $1.114 billion in notes due 2027 for new secured notes due 2030 and 326 million new shares, which reduced debt by over $800 million but caused significant shareholder dilution.

The stock fell more than 56%, trading below $1 for the first time, amid high short interest over 63% of the float and debunked bankruptcy rumors. The company continues to face declining demand and competition in the plant-based meat sector.

It’s a junk bond.

It’s hard to believe there’s competition for this awful looking fake food.

$200 a share to.$.90:

Beyond Meat is taking the name meat out of Beyond Meat. Canadian cattle ranchers complained and want the name meat removed.

Beyond Burger is being discontinued.

They can’t sell enough of their product to make a profit. The people have spoken.