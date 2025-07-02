Sec. Rubio Rebrands the US State Department

Secretary Rubio is replacing all of the department logos with an American flag. We aren’t a bought and sold corporation any longer. We’re the United States of America and we are not the world. We stand for the American people and are America First.
The United States is no longer Power Africa, DAI, Save the Children, Chemonics, a malaria initiative of Feed the Future. We are the United States of America. It’s our brand and we should be proud of it, and of our flag.
BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio just announced the Department of State is removing all of the department's random logos and replacing them with an American flag, "Provided by the United States of America."
America First! pic.twitter.com/TLzy4PF9tX
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 2, 2025
All a sham. DOGE cuts did nothing, the money is being redirected through other avenues and departments, not a penny will be saved. It’s all sleight of hand. It is one of the main reasons none of Trump’s promised benefits for middle class relief was allowed to remain in the BBB; the GOP surgically cut benefits to US citizens but… Read more »