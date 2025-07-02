Sharpton Wants Cuomo Out of the Race for a Spine-Chilling Reason

If we ever doubted that reverend Al Sharpton is extremely far left, we need doubt no more. He wants Andrew Cuomo to drop out of the race for New York City and the reason why is concerning. He wants communist (DSA) candidate Zohran Kwame Mamdani to win. The DSA gave us AOC, Ilhan, Rashida, Ketanji, and others just like them.

Sharpton, a criminal, was on MSNBC this morning and said Cuomo “should look at what is best for the city” and step aside so that Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani (a communist) can take on incumbent Eric Adams who is running as an independent as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa.

“I think, in the best interest of the legacy of Andrew Cuomo, that he ought to let them have the one-on-one race,” Sharpton said, referring to Mamdani and Adams. “He can endorse one or the other, and let them have a battle over what is best for New York.”

Andrew Cuomo’s spokesperson issued a statement:

“Everyone is entitled to their own political opinion — we understand President Trump supports Eric Adams, and do not believe socialism is the answer. Most New Yorkers are not Trumpers, and most New Yorkers are not socialists. The majority lies in the middle. We will continue to assess the current situation in the best interest of the people of the City of New York,” spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

Anyone who knows Andrew Cuomo knows he is not in the middle. He’s fairly far left himself. Andrew also has a terrible history. Given that, he is far superior to Zohran who is quoting Karl Marx in his speeches for Lord’s sake. Zohran plans to take over the “means of production”.

He wants to destroy private property and tax people by their whiteness.

Zohran is a communist, and Sharpton wants his followers to vote for him.