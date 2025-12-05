Sec. Sean Duffy’s Amazing Accomplishments at DOT

As Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg barely showed up at DOT and spent his time looking for racist roads. He wasted $80 million on DEI and climate change, and changed the pronouns but updated nothing. When there were 85 near misses over the Potomac, he again did nothing. Pothole Pete, as he was known in his hometown, didn’t work on the Air Traffic Control system and didn’t bring in more controllers.

Under Secretary Duffy, over 1/3 of all copper wires have been replaced, and 148 new radio systems were installed. Mayor Pete said all of this would take 10 years to be completed.

Duffy said, “We’ve also hired a project manager that will move our system from analog to DIGITAL.”

“We are going to make air travel great again. We are moving at the speed of President Trump.”

“The Big Beautiful Bill gave me $12.5 BILLION to modernize the system.”

Secretary Duffy purged NEARLY HALF of trucking schools from @USDOT’s list of approved schools because they failed to meet our high standards of safety.

We also placed over 7,000 drivers who failed to meet our English proficiency standards out of service because if you can’t speak English, you need to get off American roads!

Americans will have choice again. They prefer gasoline cars. Yet, the auto industry was forced to convert everything to electric cars and trucks too few wanted.

Government shouldn’t be choosing our cars for an UNSETTLED science that they grossly exaggerate for political reasons, guided by bad actors like the UN, EU, and WEF.