Gov. Newsom Wants to Be President After Ruining Paradise

Victor Davis Hanson summarized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s achievements in an article at American Greatness. Aside from watching the Palisades burn down, he is now planning to replace the beautiful burnt-out homes in the area with low-income, Stalinesque, multi-family complexes. Newsom denies it but only one rebuild has been approved so far. As a result, people are selling the land for wont of a home.
- California’s astronomical gas prices and taxes remain the highest in the continental U.S.
- Same goes for the state’s trifecta of the highest electricity rates,
- the costliest home prices,
- and the fourth-highest home insurance costs.
- California has the largest unfunded liability debt in the nation, approaching $270 billion.
- The budget deficit each year usually ranges from $15 to $70 billion.
- Such profligate spending and deficits explain why the state also has the highest income taxes and state sales tax rates in the nation. Just 1% of California households pay 50% of the state income tax. And the fleeced are leaving in droves
It turns out the mystery taxpayer funded NGO that flew in a bunch of drug addicts from around the country to a beachfront “facility” in Santa Monica dumped all the addicts in MacArthur Park in downtown Los Angeles after the scam was uncovered.pic.twitter.com/YET9KGNP46 https://t.co/S2hZZYLZMp
California has a lot of other firsts among the 50 states:
- More illegal aliens than any other state.
- The largest number of homeless people.
- More people flee the most beautiful state in the union than any other state.
- The largest number (11 million) and percentage (27%) of foreign-born residents. They are mostly third world who require welfare.
- More people live in poverty in California than anywhere else.
- The highest food prices in the continental U.S. are in California.
All you need is 23 seconds to understand why Gavin Newsom should never be allowed anywhere near the White House pic.twitter.com/9JI0UYkENg
