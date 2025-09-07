Second NJ Mayor Switches Parties, Supports Ciattarelli for Governor

The mayor of Garfield is expected to join the Republican Party at a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, according to a published report.

Garfield went for Trump by nine percentage points.

The political switch comes less than a year into Everett Garnto, Jr.’s first term as mayor of the North Jersey community.

The New Jersey Globe reports that Garnto will endorse Ciattarelli and become a Republican.

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Ciattarelli appeared to confirm the report.

“Over the weekend, I was endorsed by a Democratic mayor. Tomorrow, I’ll be endorsed by another Democratic mayor who’s switching parties to the Republicans,” Ciattarelli said.

Ciattarelli has the endorsement of Dover Mayor James P. Dodd, a Democrat. Dodd and Garfield Deputy Mayor Tana Raymond were among the Democratic local officeholders who backed Republican Gov. Chris Christie for re-election in 2013; Raymond, a former Garfield Democratic municipal chair, backed Christie against Gov. Jon Corzine in 2009.

Also backing Ciattarelli is Jamel Holley, a Democrat who served in the State Assembly and as mayor of Roselle.

