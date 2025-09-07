The Murder on a Train the Media Ignored

The murder went unnoticed by national US media but The Telegraph and BBC picked it up in the UK. Then Yahoo picked it up. Usually, a murder of a refugee would be picked up by most national news. However, not in the case of the beautiful young Ukrainian, Iryna Zarutska. She came to America to escape the war in Ukraine only to be murdered by a man who never should have been running loose.

The Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death in a random, senseless attack on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, had fled Kyiv, and was stabbed three times in the neck on the night of August 22 in a US city.

The Details

Surveillance footage released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) shows the young woman boarding the train. She took a seat in front of the suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr.

The 34-year-old homeless man has a history of mental health issues, convictions and arrests.

Brown appeareed agitated and restless in his seat as Ms. Zarutska sat in front of him wearing her pizzeria uniform.

Four minutes into her journey, Brown pulled out a fold-out pocket knife, stood up, and swung his arm high before allegedly stabbing her three times, once in the neck.

The chilling video shows Brown calmly stripping off his sweatshirt and standing by the train doors, while blood dripped from him onto the carriage floor.

Zarutska, clutching her neck as blood pooled beneath her, collapsed in her seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

And Iryna’s life was snuffed out just like that. And DeCarlos is alive.

0 Reuters stories on this deadly attack, 0 MSNBC stories on this deadIy attack, but BBC did report it.

Brown is a career criminal who has spent most of his life in and out of prison. He was caught hours after the murder and charged with 1st degree murder.

The Daily Mail online reviewed his arrest record:

He was charged with misusing 911 as recently as January. At the time, he told cops he believed someone had given him a ‘man-made’ material that controlled his actions.

He was released on no bail. DeCarols was pending trial when he allegedly stabbed Zaruska to death Friday.

Brown served five years in prison for a 2014 armed robbery. He was released in September, 2020. He then quickly resumed a life of crime.

Just months after his release from prison, on February, 2021, Brown was arrested for assaulting his sister in Charlotte. He left her with minor injuries, according to police records obtained by the Daily Mail.

That same month, he was also arrested for injury to personal property and trespassing.

A police report from that incident said Brown ‘returned to the address after being told he was not allowed back and kicked and damaged the front door of the listed victim’s residence.’

In July 2022, Brown was then arrested again for a domestic disturbance.

‘[Brown] was arrested for disorderly conduct. The suspect was yelling and cursing. He caused a disturbance and drewg the attention of multiple tenants while on the property.

Brown’s arrest records go as back as 2007, when he was still a minor.

Over the next seven years, he was arrested at least six times for crimes including felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats.

According to the Charlotte Observer, most of the charges he faced during that time were dropped.

Violent Career Criminals Need to Be Kept in Prison!

He was violent and should have been in custody until trial. We need mental care for criminal lunatics and the three strike rule. I don’t care if he was crazy. This man shouldn’t have been loose.

TRAGIC Friends and family are remembering 23-year-old

Iryna Zarutska,

a young Ukrainian refugee,

artist and animal lover who was building a new life in Charlotte before her life was tragically cut short in South End. She is remembered for her radiant smile,

creativity,… pic.twitter.com/n5WgaDwUwr — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) September 7, 2025

