Secretary Rubio Immediately Freezes Issuance of CDL Licenses

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the United States was immediately pausing the issuance of all worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio said in a post on X.

Americans aren’t safe on the highways.

SHOCKING: California DMV ADMITS to handing out Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to non-citizens without proper identity vetting! No tracking of how many licenses issued to non-citizens, no accountability. Reporter brushes it off as “explained.” This is a PUBLIC SAFETY… https://t.co/ptJhR1DxQE — American Truckers (@atutruckers) June 17, 2025

After a deadly crash caused Florida authorities to “go after” California for issuing a CDL to an “illegal alien,” the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association on Tuesday called on DOT to shut down non-domiciled CDL issuance entirely.

Citing “ongoing safety concerns,” OOIDA “strongly” encouraged DOT Secretary Sean Duffy to “immediately suspend states’ authority to issue non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses for interstate commerce.”

OOIDA’s letter came just one day after the Department of Homeland Security accused “Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles” of issuing “an illegal alien” a CDL. “This state of governance is asinine,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in the DHS statement.

It wasn’t just California. Washington State also licensed him. He couldn’t speak English or read road signs.

They need to require citizenship and they need to recall any given to non-citizens and unqualified drivers.

We detailed the horrific accident that led to this awakening. At least we hope it’s an awakening. The lunatic driver in the country illegally killed a 30 year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man, all in the same family. I hope the family sues the life out of California and Washington.

These jobs should go to Americans. They are good paying important positions.