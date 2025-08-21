Smithsonian Pushes Irrational Genders, Men in Women’s Sports, Racism, etc.

The Smithsonian gets $1 billion in taxpayer money every year, and fills its exhibits with anti-American propaganda. Trump ordered a full review. He wants our museums to celebrate unity, progress and good values; remove partisan narratives, and highlight American exceptionalism. He is going to clean up our museums. The man is tireless.

The Smithsonian should tell America’s story, good and bad. The nation is the best in the world, not evil. The museum’s exhibits overwhelmingly claim slavery defines us and says Western values are oppressive.

They don’t bother to mention slavery and Jim Crow were primarily the product of leftist Democrats.

Like the rest of the world, the U.S. had slavery, but for 80+ years, not since 1619, which the Smithsonian pushes. The country was founded to do away with slavery but to keep the union, slavery had to wait. The Constitution makes it clear that all men are created equal. We were the only nation to fight a Civil War to abolish the horrific practice of slavery.

Here is one of the exhibits they are sponsoring and your tax dollars are paying for:

.@Nike is sponsoring an exhibit at the Smithsonian which says sex testing is impossible and males don't really have an advantage in women's sports.

And @RealDanZak for writing about it.

They support the most insane genders that do not exist. It is an effort to instill cultural Marxism in our society.

The Smithsonian's "LGBTQ+ History" includes "lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer, transsexual, transvestite, mahu, homosexual, fluid, invert, urning, third sex, two sex, gender-bender, sapphist, hijra, friend of Dorothy, drag queen/king, and many other experiences."

The gender ideology is literally madness and if you don’t agree with it because you’re sane, you’re transphobic or something.

There are two genders, male and female. Don’t let them make you crazy.

Other exhibits include the absurd 1610 Project, Marxist Latino exhibits, and blame America for everything, including Castro’s refugees.