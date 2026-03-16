Secretary Wright: The War Will End in a Few Weeks or Sooner

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. conflict in Iran will likely come to an end in the “next few weeks,” perhaps sooner.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks,” Wright told ABC News’ “This Week” on March 15. “Could be sooner than that, but the conflict will come to an end in the next few weeks.”

The war’s end could lead to a “pushing down of prices after that.”

No Need to Panic

He assured Americans there is no need to panic over oil prices—in the near future, the entire world will be better off

“On the other side, we’ll be in a much better place. The greatest driver of terrorism in the world, the greatest threat to global energy supplies will be defanged!”

“The world is abundantly supplied with oil and energy. We knew there would be a short-term disruption in energy flows, and to hear Chuck Schumer say that we didn’t is just so, he KNOWS how foolish that is!”

“And to say stuff to try to undermine the United States in the midst of a world-changing conflict just boggles my mind.”

“But this mission was carefully planned out, it’s been superbly executed.”

“Yes, we have a disruption to get there, but we’re going to be in a much, much better place in the not-too-distant future.”

.@SecretaryWright: “We knew there would be a short-term disruption in energy flows… On the other side, we’ll be in a much better place. The greatest driver of terrorism in the world, the greatest threat to global energy supplies, will be defanged.” pic.twitter.com/rqfGXrpKeP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 15, 2026

Trump himself has dismissed worries about rising gas prices for U.S. consumers. He assured Americans they will fall back quickly once the war ends.

Trump told NBC News that Iran is anxious for a deal, but he’s not ready yet.

And In Other News

China Is Still Getting Their Oil Through a Backdoor

China continues to receive Iranian crude oil through alternative routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The Epoch Times spoke with several China-based industry sources and analysts who chose to remain anonymous.

One of those routes centers on Iran’s southeastern Jask Port, a relatively new export terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz that allows oil tankers to load crude directly into the Gulf of Oman, avoiding the narrow waterway where military tensions are highest.

A Chinese industry insider familiar with the China–Iran oil trade told The Epoch Times that Iranian oil shipments to China have remained largely unaffected by the conflict.

“Since the outbreak of the war, Iranian crude arriving at ports in [China’s] Shandong and Zhejiang has continued almost normally,” the insider said.

According to the insider, the continued flow of oil is not accidental but the result of contingency planning between Beijing and Tehran before the conflict escalated.

“Before the war began, Beijing had already reached an understanding with senior Iranian officials about how to move oil to China if the situation spiraled out of control,” the insider said. “Most of Iran’s exported crude ultimately ends up in the Chinese market.”