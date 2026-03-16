Admiral Brad Cooper: 100 Iranian Naval Vessels Sunk

In the taped update, Admiral Brad Cooper honored the six airmen lost when the KC135 crashed. He also praised the military men and women. He explained that we are in eliminating the threat from Iran and especially their power over the Strait of Hormuz.

“To date, our Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps aviators have collectively flown more than 6000 combat flights, demonstrating the unmatched capability of America’s Joint Force. As we maintain air superiority over Iranian skies, we continue to remain centered on our military objectives. These are well-defined and include eliminating Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones, and naval threats. It’s one thing to defend by striking launchers and intercepting missiles and drones, but it’s another thing to eliminate the wider manufacturing apparatus behind them, and we are doing that today.

“We’ve talked about it in concept. Here’s what it looks like in reality. Let me show you, for the first time, a few examples of how we are dismantling Iran’s defense industrial base, which will prevent threats to the region into the future. He showed before and after images of two drone production factories and the IRGC Missile Command infrastructure.

“US and partner strikes are doing exactly what they are intended to do: deliver on very clear military objectives to eliminate Iran’s ability to project power against Americans and against its neighbors.

The Strait

“We’re also zeroed in on dismantling Iran’s decades-old threat to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. Through a combination of air, land, and maritime capabilities, we have successfully destroyed over 100 Iranian naval vessels, and we are not done. We will continue to rapidly deplete Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Our progress remains steady, and we remain vigilant against the enemy.

“Now, a few thoughts about Iran. Over the last two weeks, they have launched attacks on Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Cyprus, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain. In each of these countries, they are deliberately attacking innocent civilians. They’ve done this more than 300 times, which demonstrates their true nature as a global leader of terror. In just the last few days, the Iranian regime launched a reckless attack against civilian neighborhoods in Tel Aviv with cluster bombs, an inherently indiscriminate type of munition. We join countries across the region in condemning this aggression and stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners to bolster our own defenses.