Secretary Zeldin Blasts Dishonest, Power-Hungry Hacks in the Climate Grift

Secretary Zeldin responded on X to the hearing, where he was constantly harassed by Democrats.

“I told Senator Sheldon WhiteClub today that I won’t be listening to or caring about any of his lessons on morality, knowing that he joined an all-white Rhode Island Country Club.

“I’m also done with the likes of AOC, Al Gore, John Kerry, and the rest of the lying cabal that make stupid climate predictions, plunder tens of billions of tax dollars, enrich their well-connected allies, and are committed to strangulating out of existence entire sectors of our economy.

“Climate alarmist AOC wants to be taken seriously while also insisting the world is imminently about to end due to climate change (Just under 5 years remain on her nutty Jan 2019 prediction that only 12 years of life are left on Earth).

“Al Gore is now speaking publicly about his concern with global freezing after decades of grift talking about global warming. “Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro,” said Gore in 2006 (There’s still snow on Kilimanjaro year-round). Gore also predicted in 2009 that ice-free Arctic summers would occur within 5-7 years.

“John Kerry warned in 2009 that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013.

“These people are dishonest, power-hungry hacks.

“The GREEN NEW SCAM is DEAD!!!”