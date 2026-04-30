President Trump Loses Another Appeal in the E. Jean Carroll Case

President Donald Trump lost another appeal in his ongoing battle against paying New York writer E. Jean Carroll an $83.3 million defamation judgment.

A federal appeals court based in New York refused Trump’s request to have all of its judges hear his appeal after a panel of three of its judges heard the case and upheld the $83.3 million judgment in September. That tees up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court by Trump.

There was no evidence of rape, and the judge was biased. Manhattan allowed a window to sue for rape that was beyond the statute of limitations. It was created so she could sue Donald Trump. E. Jean Carroll claimed he raped her after she invited him into her dressing room in an upscale Manhattan store. After a sketchy trial, the jury found him guilty of touching her.

She had previously accused seven other men, including him, but couldn’t remember the year, since it was decades earlier. She claimed she had the dress she wore, but that dress was designed years later.

In defending himself, President Trump publicly insulted her, and she claimed he slandered her.

The jury decided Trump must pay her 18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

The cases date back to 2019.

A New York federal jury awarded Carroll a $5 million judgment in 2023 after concluding Trump sexually abused her in a 1990s incident in a department store and then defamed her when he denied it in 2022. Trump appealed that judgment and is currently waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether to hear the appeal.

Mark Dice expressed the feelings of many:

This E. Jean Carroll was awkward: