Sen. Fetterman Backs GOP Banning China from Owning Farmland

President Trump participated in a Cabinet meeting unveiling The National Farm Security Plan. It is a strategy aimed at protecting and securing American farmland from foreign influence – especially from the CCP.

It is part of the USDA’s Make Agriculture Great Again initiative and seeks to ban new Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland and potentially reclaim ownership of some Chinese-based agribusinesses. The plan also integrates agriculture into broader national security efforts.

It focuses on supply chain resilience and domestic productivity, aligning with America First. Hopefully, it won’t become a power grabbing slush fund. As intentioned, it’s a good idea.

Sen. John Fetterman fully supports it.

BREAKING: Democratic Senator John Fetterman to support legislation with Republicans to ban the CCP from owning American Farmland. This is HUGE! pic.twitter.com/lDvYuH0GyA — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 8, 2025

“We feed the world. We lead the world. And we’ll never let foreign adversaries control our land, our labs, or our livelihoods,” said Rollins. “This Action Plan puts America’s farmers, families, and future first — exactly where they belong. Under President Trump’s leadership, American agriculture will be strong, secure, and resilient. He will never stop fighting for our farmers and our ranchers.

“Too much American land is owned by nationals of adversarial countries, and more than 265,000 acres in the United States are owned by Chinese nationals, much of which is located near critical U.S. military bases,” Rollins also told reporters Monday.

Follow this thread for details of the seven-point plan: