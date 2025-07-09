The Most Insane Political Advice Given to a Presidential Candidate

The worst, most insane advice to a political candidate with dementia was given to Joe Biden by his top advisors. They told him to debate Trump twice and debate early, before anyone voted.

As Politico noted, Biden simply “melted down” during his debate performance, with “his basic faculties failing him” and with “his re-election hopes essentially torched inside 15 minutes.”

An upcoming book “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” written by reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf details how multiple aides in the White House weren’t all in favor of a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It’s obvious why. We saw his performance during the debate which ended his run for the presidency.

The Memo

A bombshell memo shows Biden’s closest advisers pressured the aging president to hold an early summer debate with then-candidate Donald Trump last year “before many Americans would already be voting,” which some have described as “the worst political advice” that could have been offered. The memo also encouraged an early debate so that Biden could “set the terms of debate to best work for [him]” and reach the “widest audience possible.”

“In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump’s weakness and chaos.”

As Byron York put it, this memo contained “the worst political advice in the history of the world.”

Was it political malpractice or did the want the public to know the state he was in so they could get another candidate in time? They spent four years demonizing anyone who notices he was mentally unfit.

The worst political advice in the history of the world. A new book reports on a previously-unseen April 2024 memo to Joe Biden from his top campaign advisers. Their counsel: Debate Donald Trump ASAP! The book: https://t.co/c3nkV3DJLh

Via Politico: https://t.co/S3DNBaF0iF pic.twitter.com/tTjYcR064i — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 7, 2025

Was the boldened, capitalized “YOU” and “YOUR,” which is repeatedly frequently throughout the memo, put in so he’d know it was for him? I think so. How else could they get rid of him? Perhaps they lulled them into believing he sounded just fine.

The malpractice is that Democrats decided to let him run again. They clearly liked a potted plant with an autopen in office.

Democrats, however, are largely silent about the memo, as they have been about Biden’s health for the entirety of his presidency and campaign.