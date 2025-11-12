Sen. Fetterman Is Definitely Able to Handle the Worst in His Party

Sen. John Fetterman called Gov. Shapiro an “F-Ing A**hol* in his new book and he put down Sonny Hostin in her failed attempt to smear him during an interview, continuing his independent style. He isn’t afraid to take on some of the worst Democrats.

Sen. John Fetterman fired back at Sonny Hostin’s verbal attack over his decision to vote to end the shutdown.

He has definitely recovered from his stroke, but Sonny hasn’t recovered from ignorance.

WATCH: @JohnFetterman doesn’t take Sunny Hostin’s lecture as she tried to shame him for voting MULTIPLE TIMES to reopen government. pic.twitter.com/pVlI4kBDr1 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 11, 2025

It’s in His Book

John Fetterman blurted “f—ing a—hole” into a hot mic during a heated 2020 Zoom hearing involving then-Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

It was over pardons, in particular that of the Horton brothers. He was fed up with what he viewed as Shapiro’s rigidity, failing to give 12 out of 15 pardons.

Fetterman also threatened to primary Josh Shapiro.

He made the comments in his new book, “Unfettered,” as excerpted by the Philadelphia Inquirer

The now-senator was so outraged by Shapiro’s intransigence that Fetterman threatened in a private meeting to run for governor in 2022 and pull the then-AG into a bruising primary.

“I told him there were two tracks — that one and the one in which he ran for governor and I ran for the Senate (which was the one I preferred),“ Fetterman writes in his new book, “Unfettered,” as excerpted by the Philadelphia Inquirer Soon after, Shapiro staffer Joe Radosevich reached out to Fetterman.

“He wanted me to retract things I had said and to deny the rumors about the private meeting taking place,” the senator writes. “That wasn’t going to happen.”

The board voted in December 2020 to commute the Hortons’ sentences, and Fetterman invited Dennis Horton to be his guest at the 2023 State of the Union address.

However, the relationship with Shapiro “never recovered.”