Sen. Grassley: Evidence of Hillary’s Server Sits in a VA FBI Office

This evening, Sen. Chuck Grassley advised FBI Director Patel that thumb drive on the Clinton email scandal have been sitting in the FBI since 2018.

“Thumb drives containing unreviewed info on Clinton email scandal&mishandling of highly classified info hv been sitting at an FBI offshoot office since 2018 I sent a letter w House Intel Chair Crawford asking Dir Patel 2 review materials&report back ASAP,” he posted on X.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., asked FBI Director Kash Patel to have the agency review unevaluated material in connection with Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

The lawmakers stated in a letter that the “untapped and unreviewed information has lived within thumb drives in the FBI’s custody inside a Northern Virginia offshoot office of the FBI’s Washington Field Office since 2018.”

Their letter was sent after Grassley’s efforts to get an appendix to a June 2018 report reviewing the FBI and Department of Justice handling of the investigation, also known as the “Clinton annex,” declassified.

Will the data still be there?

The letter to Patel continued. “The revelations contained in the declassified OIG appendix are at the heart of why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became distrusted by so many under your agency’s prior directors: a failure to impartially conduct its law enforcement and intelligence mission.”

They said former Director James Comey “shockingly failed to review and exploit evidence in its own possession, even though they admitted in written memos the information was necessary to conduct a ‘thorough and complete investigation.”

The letter accused the FBI of having “failed to review and exploit other foreign intelligence information.”

“We now write to stress the importance that this material be immediately dug out from hiding and properly assessed,” they continued, adding that the evidence “purportedly includes information related to ‘former President Barack Obama’s emails and ‘network infrastructure diagrams for U.S. government classified networks,’ remained unreviewed by the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world is mind-numbing.”