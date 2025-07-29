Globalists Have a New Plan: They Declared Fossil Fuels Illegal

Globalists are desperate. The globalists of The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) are providing the radicals in every Western nation with a basis for lawsuits against fossil fuel companies. They declared fossil fuels illegal!

As The International Court of Justice (ICJ) claimed to confirm, fossil fuel production, licensing, and subsidies may constitute an internationally wrongful act. This ruling underscores the legal obligations of states to prevent environmental harm and protect present and future generations from the impacts of climate change. The ICJ’s opinion is a significant step towards holding fossil fuel companies accountable and ensuring that their activities align with international legal standards.

As President Trump pushes fossil fuel production and cancels wind power, the globalists are pulling out all their cards to stop him. They see their climate scam losing steam and it has enabled all of their totalitarian mandates.

We aren’t saying that we shouldn’t take the best possible care of our planet, but the extremism is being used by Marxists to control everyone.

The Center claims “the era of climate impunity is over by order of the World’s highest court.” This is the beginning of the war for control.

You can imagine how upset they are as Secretary Zeldin ends the endangerment clause.

This Opinion will guide climate litigation at the local, regional, and national courts, and provide a foundation for climate policymaking, grounding local legislation and global negotiations in legal obligation.

CIEL engaged in the ICJ process through legal submissions, State briefings, providing input to State submissions, and coordinating with global partners.

They want to manipulate and sue the West into submission. Lawfare for the Western world. They are the enemy of the West.