Sen. Grassley Supports Recess Appointments to Confirm Judges

On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Grassley said he is “with” Trump and would work through the August recess to confirm the president’s judicial nominees. Democrats are blocking key nominees more than six months into his administration. There is a backlog of 135 nominees.

During an interview on the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio, Senate Majority Leader John Thune called the Democrat stalling of appointments “unprecedented.”

The stalled nominations include undersecretaries for major federal departments such as Education, Labor and Agriculture, along with judges and ambassadors.

Thune [rightfully] accused Senate Democrats of “delaying, obstructing, [and] blocking” the confirmation process at nearly every step, leading to significant slowdowns.

We’ve confirmed @POTUS’ civilian nominees at double the pace of his first administration, despite President Trump being the only president on record to not have a single one confirmed by unanimous consent or voice vote. Even with historic obstruction from Democrats, we’re… pic.twitter.com/EDDVdhyzYu — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 28, 2025

Chuck Schumer has made blocking Trump’s staff his mission when he’s not boasting of appointing judges who are slowing the agenda with fake constitutional rulings. Democrats don’t know the meaning of the word democracy.

Chuck Grassley is very powerful, and just might be able to get this done.