America First! US-EU Trade Deal Is Shockingly Great for the US

President Trump keeps winning. He secured a $20 trillion economy with 450 million people that is now providing historic market access to American industrial and agriculture exports. The dollar rose in the markets but EU stocks soured.

Some EU members were unhappy and others were relieved. They didn’t want to pay any tariffs. The French were unhappy, but they always are lately.

One small win for the EU sees it and the US establishing a few “zero-for-zero” tariffs on products including aircraft and their components, “certain chemicals,” some generic drugs, semiconductor equipment (chips themselves are subject to the 15 percent tariff), and other items. The EU President said she expects to expand the list over time.

The EU will invest $750B in U.S. energy and buy more American military equipment. They will invest $600 billion more in the US. More below.

Grateful Americans

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper posted on X: We thank @POTUS and European Commission President @vonderleyen for reaching this important agreement over the weekend … The U.S. ethanol industry looks forward to working with our partners in Europe to continue growing the global production and use of renewable fuels…

The corn refiners also expressed their gratitude. CRA is grateful to the Trump Administration for its hard work to improve trade relations with the EU. The EU is the 3rd largest corn market for U.S. refined corn products and the 4th largest market for U.S. agriculture overall.

The National Grain and Feed Association President Mike Seyfert on the US-EU trade deal: “This is a meaningful step forward in opening one of the world’s most restrictive markets to American producers.”