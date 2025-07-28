America First! US-EU Trade Deal Is Shockingly Great for the US

President Trump keeps winning. He secured a $20 trillion economy with 450 million people that is now providing historic market access to American industrial and agriculture exports. The dollar rose in the markets but EU stocks soured.
Some EU members were unhappy and others were relieved. They didn’t want to pay any tariffs. The French were unhappy, but they always are lately.
One small win for the EU sees it and the US establishing a few “zero-for-zero” tariffs on products including aircraft and their components, “certain chemicals,” some generic drugs, semiconductor equipment (chips themselves are subject to the 15 percent tariff), and other items. The EU President said she expects to expand the list over time.
The EU will invest $750B in U.S. energy and buy more American military equipment. They will invest $600 billion more in the US. More below.
Grateful Americans
Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper posted on X: We thank @POTUS and European Commission President @vonderleyen for reaching this important agreement over the weekend … The U.S. ethanol industry looks forward to working with our partners in Europe to continue growing the global production and use of renewable fuels…
The corn refiners also expressed their gratitude. CRA is grateful to the Trump Administration for its hard work to improve trade relations with the EU. The EU is the 3rd largest corn market for U.S. refined corn products and the 4th largest market for U.S. agriculture overall.
The National Grain and Feed Association President Mike Seyfert on the US-EU trade deal: “This is a meaningful step forward in opening one of the world’s most restrictive markets to American producers.”
Airlines.Org on the landmark US-EU trade deal: We are grateful that both the Trump Administration and the leadership of the European Commission understand the critical role aviation plays in facilitating global commerce and connectivity.
Other American Presidents have tried and failed to reach a significant trade deal with the European Union.
From the Fact Sheet
This colossal deal will enable U.S. farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and manufacturers to increase U.S. exports, expand business opportunities, and help reduce the goods trade deficit with the European Union. The EU will remove significant tariffs, including the elimination of all EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods exported to the EU, creating enormous opportunities for American-made and American-grown goods to compete and win in Europe. This new market access will drive growth across the American economy—fueling exports, expanding production, and allowing American businesses of all sizes to reach millions of new customers across the Atlantic.
As part of President Trump’s strategy to establish balanced trade, the European Union will pay the United States a tariff rate of 15%, including on autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. However, the sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper will remain unchanged—the EU will continue to pay 50% and the parties will discuss securing supply chains for these products. This new tariff regime will generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue annually and help to close the longstanding trade imbalance between the United States and Europe by encouraging local sourcing, reshoring production, and ensuring that foreign producers contribute their fair share to the American economy.
Additional key terms of the U.S.-European Union Agreement will include:
- Massive EU Investment in the United States: The EU will invest $600 billion in the United States over the course of President Trump’s term. This new investment is in addition to the over $100 billion EU companies already invest in the United States every year.
- Unleashing American Energy: The EU will double down on America as the Energy Superpower by purchasing $750 billion of U.S. energy exports through 2028. This will strengthen the United States’ energy dominance, reduce European reliance on adversarial sources, and narrow our trade deficit with the EU.
- Tariff Barriers: The European Union will work with the United States to eliminate tariffs in various sectors and will provide meaningful quotas for other products, which when combined will create commercially meaningful market access opportunities for a significant amount of U.S. goods exports to the European Union, supporting high-quality American jobs.
- Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Industrial Exports: The European Union will work to address a range of U.S. concerns related to various EU requirements that are burdensome to U.S. exporters, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, including through efforts to eliminate the red tape that U.S. exporters face when doing business in the European Union.
- Non-Tariff Barriers for U.S. Agriculture Exports: The United States and the European Union intend to work together to address non-tariff barriers affecting trade in food and agricultural products, including streamlining requirements for sanitary certificates for U.S. pork and dairy products.
- No Free Riders: The United States and the European Union will establish strong rules of origin to ensure that the benefits of this agreement flow directly to the United States and the European Union, not to third countries.
- Barriers for Digital Trade: The United States and the European Union intend to address unjustified digital trade barriers. In that respect, the European Union confirms that it will not adopt or maintain network usage fees. Furthermore, the United States and the European Union will maintain zero customs duties on electronic transmissions.
- Economic Security: The United States and the European Union agree to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation. The two sides will take complementary actions to address non-market policies of third parties, as well as cooperating on inbound and outbound investment reviews, export controls, and duty evasion.
- Commercial Deals: The United States and European Union recognize a series of major commercial agreements across key sectors—including energy and semiconductors—that will further expand U.S. exports to the European market.
- Military Equipment: The European Union agreed to purchase significant amounts of U.S. military equipment.