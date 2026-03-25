Sen. Johnson Says the Senate Is Broken

Senator Ron Johnson believes the Senate is broken. He mentions the missed budgets, shutdowns, and gridlock as proof. The gridlock wouldn’t exist if Mitch McConnell hadn’t fought so hard for RINOs like Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, who put their hatred of Trump before the country. Only four or five of the Republicans and all of the Democrats care nothing about our vote or our safety; thus, the gridlock.

We are losing our last chance outside of a revolution, which would not end well.

Senator Johnson is absolutely correct that Democrats will kill the filibuster when they win next time. They will push through their agenda to end the Constitution and the two-party system. They trashed Senators Manchin and Sinema for that reason. They were the only two senators who rejected ending the filibuster.

Johnson explains how Democrats use this for PR. They now say they are not opposed to voter ID, exploiting the inaction.

Also, Thune is a disaster as a leader. He won’t take any aggressive actions.

The Grim Picture: