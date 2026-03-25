Joe Kent Says US Soldiers Shouldn’t Die for Israel; Mark Levin Sees a Troublemaker

Joe Kent is in the camp that we are only in a war with Iran to protect Israel, and this is not America First. That didn’t go over well with Mark Levin.

President Trump has said as far back as 1988 that we must deal with Iran. Is he being led solely by Israel? You could also say Saudi Arabia and Qatar are influencing him, and Lindsey Graham is influencing him, and Senate RINOs are pushing this. [Lindsey needs to stay off TV.] I don’t see Trump listening to only one person, but he has a lot of people around him pushing this war.

Kent has said there was no immediate reason to attack Iran, but Kent was left out of the confidential meetings because they think he’s a leaker. Therefore, he might not have the information.

Iran has at least 27 underground missile cities. They claimed they had enough uranium to build 9 atomic bombs. If they get enough missiles and put some nuclear warheads on them, all of their neighbors would be in trouble. Their medium-range missiles can now reach Turkey, Greece, and Italy, all NATO members.

Anyway, Mark Levin went off on the idea that Trump did it for Israel.