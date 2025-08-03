Sen. Thune Blocks Trump from Making Recess Appointments

As we were warned, Senator Thune is blocking President Trump from making recess appointments by conducting pro forma sessions. Is he really a Republican? We are seven months into Trump’s term, and he doesn’t have his judges and over a hundred of his key appointments.

McConnell went home early, and the die was cast.

What an absolute disgrace. Thune’s procedural games expose the swamp for what it is. They care about preserving their power and engaging in Senate gamesmanship while agencies are leaderless.

The President could have appointed some of his nominees during recess but Thune is going to hold pro forma sessions so he can’t.

Meanwhile 135 important positions are left unfilled. Are they trying to get Democrat Marxists elected?

These people are unaccountable and arrogant.

BREAKING: Thune BLOCKS TRUMP from making recess appointments using pro-forma sessions.pic.twitter.com/YxttFCx6me — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) August 3, 2025

This guy is a complete fraud. We have 135 positions to fill. Thune isn’t fooling anyone.