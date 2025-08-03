Sen. Thune Blocks Trump from Making Recess Appointments

As we were warned, Senator Thune is blocking President Trump from making recess appointments by conducting pro forma sessions. Is he really a Republican? We are seven months into Trump’s term, and he doesn’t have his judges and over a hundred of his key appointments.
McConnell went home early, and the die was cast.
What an absolute disgrace. Thune’s procedural games expose the swamp for what it is. They care about preserving their power and engaging in Senate gamesmanship while agencies are leaderless.
The President could have appointed some of his nominees during recess but Thune is going to hold pro forma sessions so he can’t.
Meanwhile 135 important positions are left unfilled. Are they trying to get Democrat Marxists elected?
These people are unaccountable and arrogant.
BREAKING: Thune BLOCKS TRUMP from making recess appointments using pro-forma sessions.pic.twitter.com/YxttFCx6me
— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) August 3, 2025
This guy is a complete fraud. We have 135 positions to fill. Thune isn’t fooling anyone.
As I’ve repeatedly said, Senate Republicans are ready to work as long as needed to confirm President Trump’s nominees. Nights. Weekends. Recesses. pic.twitter.com/yLl2hIo0pc
— Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) January 22, 2025
Thune: Senate Republicans are ready to work as long as needed to confirm President Trump’s nominees. Nights. Weekends. Recesses.
Meanwhile Shumer holds you hostage for lack of courage. So what does he have on you Thune? Or are you simply another coward with TDS?
Sue. Pro forma sessions are a fraud on the Constitution.
What a disgrace John. Gods watching.
Either don’t take a break at all or let him have his recess appointments. What he is doing is not going to float.
MAGA is about taking actions that are good for our country. The RINO agenda is something far different. The RINOS are dreading 4 years of Trump and maybe 8 years of Vance. They will not consider any House or Senate leadership if the person is associated with America First. In Arizona and other states, the RINOs even totally sabotaged America… Read more »