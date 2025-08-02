Mayor Has No Time to Speak with the Victims of the Mob Attack

M Dowling
By now, everyone heard about the mob of black people who beat a white couple. The media is ignoring the story, and the police chief said that she was offended by the video being discussed online. She said it doesn’t tell the whole story when you just show a video. However, there was no whole story to tell. What we saw is exactly what happened.

A city council woman named Victoria Parks said the couple “begged for it”. She did not explain why she thought that.

A second city council member, blames social media and ignored the poor people who were beaten.

The mayor was asked about it and surely he would care. When he was asked about it, he struggled at first.


The Cincinnati mayor said he had no time to speak to the victims. It seems like no one had the time to speak to the victims.

Skin color has nothing to do with any of this. It’s environment and the insane white leftists running cities into the ground. People are alike but Marxism is ruining this country.

Can’t we all just get along? I am very tired of the whole race victimhood.

