Sen. Thune Explains Why They Won’t Nuke the Filibuster

Senator Thune says “maybe” the Democrats will nuke the filibuster. That’s an admission at least. However, the practicality is that he doesn’t have the votes to nuke the filibuster. That sounds about right. We have a slew of RINOs in the Senate.

He did say it has saved Republicans in the past.

However, he shouldn’t say Democrats may nuke the filibuster. Many already said they will, and then we will be finished. Their globalist agenda will finish us off. They don’t want the US Constitution, and they want opponents silenced. They also like locking us down.

The filibuster is a rule. It is not in the Constitution. Is it even constitutional? Trump should ask the Supreme Court to take a look on an emergency basis.