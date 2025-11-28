Sen. Tuberville Wants Mass Deportation of Islamist Immigrants

Senator Tommy Tuberville urged an immediate ban and mass deportation of Islamist immigrants in the US after the DC shooting suspect was identified as an Afghan national who never should have been allowed in. He was a CIA-trained killer.

The Alabama Republican set off a firestorm Wednesday night when he said the federal government needs to immediately ban all Islamist immigrants and deport every single Islamist who was living among us.

The Attack on Our Military

During the attack – the shooter who has critically wounded two of our National Guard members – were only in the job for two weeks, shouted Allahu Akbar. That is an Islamist war cry or it could be innocent. In this case, it obviously wasn’t.

Tuberville’s comment and his post on X received a lot of likes and reposts. People are sick and tired of this. They see them marching in the cities, threatening us, screaming out slogans to kill the Jews, kill Americans, waving Hezbollah and Hamas flags and now two of our National Guard were shot. People should understand the anger. We do need to start vetting and liberally deport the radicals.

“The Afghan terrorist who shot 2 National Guard heroes in D.C. was welcomed into this country with open arms by Joe Biden. We must IMMEDIATELY BAN all ISLAM immigrants and DEPORT every single Islamist who is living among us just waiting to attack,” he wrote.

He didn’t say Arabs or Muslims. He means radical Islamists.

The 29-year-old Afghan national entered the U.S. in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, and he had his asylum application approved earlier this year in April. He was vetted under the brand new Trump administration with Biden’s losers in place to do the vetting.

Tuberville has previously sponsored legislation to prohibit Sharia law in Alabama courts and the U.S., in addition to blocking student visas from certain Muslim-majority countries. Tuberville, known for his “America First” stance and background as a college football coach, has positioned himself as a vocal opponent of “radical Islam” and foreign adversaries. His sponsorship of bills targeting Sharia law and student visas from certain countries reflects his concerns with national security, immigration, and cultural preservation.

Sending Out the Terrorists

Meanwhile, these efforts have drawn praise from conservative groups like the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and Heritage Action — but sharp criticism from Muslim advocacy organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — which label them as “Islamophobic.”

CAIR is a Hamas-tied organization. They should be banned.

That Islamophobia lie works with Democrats. It’s a tactic, not a serious concern. His post is up to 574,000 views and 15,000 likes. I think people understand anger was talking, but he wants the radical Islamists out of here. All those violent creeps aligning with Antifa need to go. You can’t call their behavior 1st Amendment protected when their protests are dangerous and often turn into riots. They constantly attack our law enforcement. These are not protests.