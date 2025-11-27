Radical left Germany has been trying to evaporate the anti-globalist, right-wing AfD party. The leftists ahve painted them as criminals, Nazis and various other hateful entities. However, according to the latest INSA/Bild poll, fewer than half of all German, that is 49%, say they would never vote AFT.

That’s a dramatic change from a few years ago when it was at 75%.

The AFD was smeared as a Nazi organization and of course the Germans overwhelmingly don’t want that, but I think they have it wrong.

The German state has done everything in their power to smear the campaigns of the AFD.

They surveil them constantly, take them to court, get them dismissed from jobs, close their bank accounts and there’s violence against the party members by leftist extremists like Antifa. Despite this, German people seem to be turning right.

The leftists are debating with them more since all else has failed, and I think people are receptive to what they are hearing.