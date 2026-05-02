Sen. Warren Bragged About Killing the Merger That Would Have Saved Spirit

JUST IN: SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION SEAN DUFFY BLASTS BIDEN, ELIZABETH WARREN OVER BLOCKED SPIRIT–JETBLUE MERGER

Secretary Sean Duffy tore into the Biden administration and Elizabeth Warren for blocking the Spirit–JetBlue merger in 2024, arguing that the move destroyed a lifeline for the struggling budget airline and ultimately reduced competition rather than protecting consumers.

Warren celebrated it as a “Biden win for fliers.” She is an economic illiterate, as are all communists and socialists.

Duffy said that while pricing and competition matter, regulators must recognize when market realities require consolidation to keep airlines alive. He said the Biden-era decision was a “massive mistake” that history has already judged as harmful to travelers.

The Bolshevik senator from Massachusetts, often known as Pocahontas for appropriating Indian culture, thought it was a win without even listening to the people involved. All she does is rant on microphones. How do people vote for her time and time again?

Socialists and Communists kill jobs. They’re ideologues without economic acumen.