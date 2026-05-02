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Zohran Mamdani Sounds Like Hitler on May Day

By
M Dowling
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The communists/socialists were out screaming like lunatics on the Bolshevik holiday of May Day on Friday. New York City Mayor Zohran and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who doesn’t hire white people, sounded like what they are: authoritarians and fanatics.

Democrat[ic] Socialists are a coalition of revolutionary fanatics of the left. They use unions to further their agenda. Democrat Socialists elevate union members beyond their worth until they steal from their retirement funds or tax them to death.

Zohran the Ugandan, whose mother said he doesn’t consider himself an American, says he identifies as a Ugandan Indian. Zohran mentioned one American he likes while ranting: Eugene Debs.

Eugene Debs, Communist Idol

You know who else loved Eugene Debs? Communist Bernie Sanders, who backed Mamdani, loved Eugene Debs. He once produced a documentary praising the life of socialist revolutionary Eugene Debs. The fanatical authoritarian Debs was jailed for espionage during the Red Scare and hailed by the Bolsheviks as “America’s greatest Marxist.”

Debs was denounced even by Democrats as a “traitor” when Democrats were a normal party. The communists hailed the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

“Those Russian comrades of ours have made greater sacrifices, have suffered more, and have shed more heroic blood than any like number of men and women anywhere on Earth,” Debs proclaimed. “They have laid the foundation of the first real democracy that ever drew the breath of life in this world.”

In a 1918 speech in Canton, Ohio, Debs reaffirmed his solidarity with Lenin and Trotsky, despite clear evidence of their violent plunder and treachery.

Sanders still hangs a portrait of Debs in his Senate office.

So when you hear these people scream about democracy, they mean communism, or some iteration of it.

Zohran also pandered to the Buddhists. New York City is a foreign city. The new foreigners don’t come to be Americans.

“Happy Vesak Day, New York City,” Zohran said. “As Buddhist communities across our city honor the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha, we are reminded of the power of compassion.  May this day bring peace to all who celebrate—and guide us as we build a kinder and more just city together.

The Ugly American Communist:

Be afraid:

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