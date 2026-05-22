Senator John Thune Is a Complete Failure

Senator Thune is underwater in his home state in the latest poll because of his poor leadership in the Senate. He’s a complete failure. His goal appears to be to kill the president’s agenda. Thune refuses to pass the SAVE Act, won’t fund ICE, and has blocked access to recess appointments. Now, Thune is sending everyone home on a 10-day vacation. If he is not a Democrat, he might as well be.

I can’t vote for communist Democrats, but watching Republicans blow this opportunity is extremely frustrating. Some appear to be corrupt. They also seem to want to throw the election or have no idea how voters will react.

NEW POLL Senate Majority Leader John Thune is UNDERWATER in his home state of South Dakota. 📉 March 2026 Approve: 🟦 34%

Disapprove: 🟪 52% 📉 May 2026 Approve: 🟦 28%

Disapprove: 🟪 54% Pass the SAVE America Act! Source: KELOLAND/Emerson pic.twitter.com/bZozbbkf1r — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 21, 2026

Data Republican said this is what happened today that led to the plan to go on vacation:

“On May 18, the DOJ announced an anti-weaponization fund: $1.776 billion to compensate Americans harmed by the Biden-era DOJ abuse.

Your own caucus revolted. After a two-hour closed-door meeting, you departed for Memorial Day recess without a vote. ICE and CBP funding, punted to June 1. The “partisan games,” it turns out, were yours.

Your stated objections: no congressional authorization, no eligibility standards, no legal precedent, executive overreach. Fine. But let’s talk about November 2025, when you tucked a provision into the government funding bill.

The FBI had quietly seized phone records from eight Republican senators without notice, under an investigation codenamed “Arctic Frost.”

Your provision gave those senators, and only those senators, $500,000 per violation, retroactive to 2022. The House voted 426-0 to repeal it.

The critics weren’t opposed to compensating victims of DOJ abuse. They were opposed to senators compensating themselves while doing no other structural reforms.

Lindsey Graham held the Senate hostage to preserve it. He delayed a spending deal in January 2026 to secure a floor vote on his revised version.

Let’s put the two columns next to each other:

➤ DOJ abused senators: $500K/violation payout, senators only, no hearings, no process, no eligibility debate, no floor vote on substance.

➤ DOJ abused Americans: “very legitimate questions,” two-hour meeting, Senate goes home, reconciliation punted, June 1 deadline in jeopardy.

You told Punchbowl News you “did not personally see a need for this fund.”

You personally saw a need for the fund when the targets were you.

Go cry harder to your Punchbowl friends @JakeSherman and @AndrewDesiderio, because at this rate, they’ll soon become the only people who are buying what you’re selling.”

Data Republican has evidence that he’s selling out to Punchbowl News.

Turns out that @LeaderJohnThune was totally projecting when he said the SAVE Act was an influencer campaign. Senator John Thune is compromised by a company that literally exists to sell access to himself. Pass it on. https://t.co/Gac8j6lTsW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 10, 2026

Thune and the rest of the RINOs don’t give a whit about the country or the voters. Democrats also want a secure voting system.