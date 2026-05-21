The New Iran Deal

A potential framework for an Iran deal is in the works. It would avoid more bombing, for now, and would open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s state-affiliated ISNA news agency says the current exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington through Pakistan is aimed at reaching a framework for an agreement.

It would include:

Immediate ceasefire across all fronts;

Both sides to halt strikes on critical infrastructure.

Guaranteed freedom of shipping through the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Gradual sanctions relief if Iran complies with the agreement.

New negotiations on remaining issues to begin within 7 days.

The ayatollah, if he is alive, said that the uranium must stay in Iran.

General Jack Keane is a spokesperson for Fox News, and I believe he is on Newsmax. He’s 83, and like most generals, he goes into war with the hope of winning it all. Maybe he is of a different era and things have to be different. What he wants might not be best in this case. He does make good points, but the sooner this ends, the sooner we can move on.

We have to hear the deal.

President Trump says Iran has to agree to give up the uranium and not exact tolls at the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz is in international waters.

President Trump won’t make everyone happy. He did much of what he went in to do.