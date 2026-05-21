Senators Will Go Home Without Passing the Reconciliation Bill

Is it get-even time for President Trump not endorsing RINO John Cornyn? John Thune and his band of senators let the deadline for the reconciliation bill pass. They are all going home until June.

The reconciliation bill is supposed to fund ICE and CBP. However, the Democrat Obama parliamentarian rejected the bill. She also rejected funds for the ballroom.

President Trump hasn’t responded yet, but he probably won’t be pleased.

They were concerned about the compensation fund, which caused the delays.

Senators were too busy with the fund and spending bills. President Trump can’t get anything done legislatively. You would think Democrats won the Senate.