Senseless Murders in America

The murder of Ukrainian refugee Irnya Zarutska is only one of thousands last month. All were senseless.

The two young people whose stories follow were going to make a difference. The murderers cheated society of two people who would have contributed to society. They deprived all of us.

Here is the story of two victims of crime

Logan

An aspiring teacher was executed in her sleep by a career criminal who stole her credit cards for a shopping spree.

Her heartbroken father says he’s still waiting for her to reply to his last text message to her, “goodnight, I love you.”

College coed Logan Federico, 22, of Waxhaw, NC, was visiting friends in Columbia, SC, on May 3 when a prowler broke into a rental house, swiped her credit cards and gunned her down, the Columbia Police Department said in a press conference.

The prowler had a long rap sheet, yet he was still on the streets.

40 prior charges. 25 felonies. This is “Restorative Justice” manifest. How do you solve imaginary “systemic racism?” By releasing Alexander Dickey 40 times until he finally kills Logan Federico. pic.twitter.com/3kMNJtBTFn — Daniel Concannon (@TooWhiteToTweet) May 12, 2025

A student at South Piedmont Community College, Logan worked two jobs and was planning to transfer to the College of Charleston to become a teacher, her father, Stephen Federico, told WIS News 10

How many violent offender arrests before imprisonment? Empathy for the murderer instead of the murdered is pure evil. https://t.co/KwioTKQu8V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2025

Demetri

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at approximately 1920 hours, New York City Police Department (NYPD) police officers responded to a 911 call for a male l, shot in front of 140 Debs Place within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 24-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on August 13, 2025.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has deemed this incident a homicide.

He was gunned down near his Bronx apartment, the Daily News has learned.

The sociopaths who are suspected of gunning him down:

Demitri Dayshawn Dick, 24, was looking forward to starting his new job at Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School when he was fatally shot in the head after getting into an argument with three men near Debs Place and Dreiser Loop in Co-op City around 7 p.m. on Aug 12.

He Wanted to Be a Role Model

Dick “was passionate about being a role model for young Black men, and his career reflected this commitment,” his cousin Gisell Bennet said, delivering the eulogy at his funeral.

“He encouraged others to pursue education, complete college and strive for greatness. He dreamed of becoming a spokesperson, a leader and a voice for change. In many ways, he had already stepped into that role.”

Two weeks before his death, Dick had accepted a job as an eighth-grade science teacher at “his dream school,” Bennet said.

“He came in and he swept us away,” his new boss, Simone Hartley-Brooks, principal of Capital Preparatory School, said at his funeral. “He’s intelligent, passionate. I saw in him someone that we needed in our school for young boys, someone that would have left a lifelong impression on them, someone that they needed,” she said. “He will be missed.”

Dick’s girlfriend of three years is pregnant and due to give birth in December, according to Dick’s obituary.

“The little family they created will forever be a living testament to the love they shared,” the obituary reads. “Demitri’s greatest joy came from the love he gave and received. He was a devoted family man – a provider, a protector and a man with the biggest heart.”

Dick graduated from Fordham University in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and was pursuing higher education at the time of his death. Fordham University confirmed his undergraduate degree and said that he had completed coursework at the Gabelli School of Business.