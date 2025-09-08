The Stop Illegal Entry Act to Stop Alien Criminals

The administration supports the passage of HR 3486, The Stop Illegal Entry Act of 2025 “after the unprecedented invasion of illegal immigrants and the influx of limitless, criminal aliens – including murderers, rapist, child, traffickers, and smugglers drug dealers and more – entering the United States and further enriching foreign terrorist cartels.”

The president wants to see stronger criminal penalties to prevent illegal entry of those guilty of the most heinous crimes.

The possibility of a lengthy prison sentence will accomplish that. It is the only thing that will accomplish that.

Roughly 70% of the aliens charged for illegal reentry in 2023 had criminal records.

The Mandatory Prison Sentences

The bill would create a mandatory minimum five year prison sentence for any alien who enters the US illegally and is convicted of a felony. It increases the maximum prison term for illegal reentry from 2 to 5 years.

It establishes a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and allows a life sentence for an individual who is convicted of a felony before deportation or convicted of illegal reentry at least two times before removal and subsequently enters or tries to enter the United States .

Additionally, HR 3486 cracks down and the smuggling of a licit drugs across the border often through cartel organizations by imposing a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for illegal aliens convicted of three or more misdemeanors involving drugs against others or for illegal aliens who attempt to re-enter after being removed three times. An illegal alien who commits a felony would face possible life imprisonment.

We are facing an existential threat and this is minimally what we should do.