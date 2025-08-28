Shocking Stats on Psychiatric Care for Trans & Mentally Ill in the US

Did you know that there is no psychiatric care for these mentally deranged people like the man who murdered and wounded children and elderly people in Annunciation Church? Rep. Tim Murphy joined Rob Finnerty on Newsmax last night to share the stunning facts.

You might not know how impossible it is to get psychiatric care for these mentally ill people. The left has tried to solve it with gender ideology and it has made things much worse.

Rep. Tim Murphy, a psychologist, came out with some shocking information.

“And what happens is people who have serious mental illness have a 15 times higher rate of violence than those who are in treatment.

“And our country has set up multiple barriers to keep kids away from treatment. Did you know In our country, you can’t stay more than two weeks in a psychiatric hospital.

“We’ve shut down hospitals [to] only 16 beds. This was done the Johnson administration…. You can’t have more than 190 day lifetime for psychiatric care.

“You can’t get psychiatric care. If I could talk to President Trump, I would say, Mr. President, you have the courage and the backbone to do something that no other president has been able to do change these limits on getting psychiatric care, allow people to get care because they can’t get it, and instead, what we have is the perversion of my field of psychology.

“As they say, Well, why don’t we just castrate boys and give hysterectomies to girls? But there was a 12 times higher rate of suicide attempts for those who have transgender care changes, and three and a half times higher rate of suicide death, and this young man today is a suicide death who’s transgender.

“We’ve got to provide psychiatric care, and the federal government has to remove that wall and prevent it. I hope President Trump does something about this. He has a chance to be a real hero here.”

Watch:

Bo Dietl talked about the drugs the trans receive and about the governors who don’t want help as crime worsens.