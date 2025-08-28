Jesse Watters & The Truth About Child Transgenders

According to Jesse Watters, the trans klan has a “militant wing,” and no one is protecting us from them. We are not even allowed to mention it.

“A suicidal transgender who hates Trump’s Christians and Jews, shoots up kids at a Catholic school, and the media wants to take away your handgun. So how are we supposed to protect ourselves from trans shooters? The media is bad at pattern recognition. We aren’t.

“Just two years ago, another trans 20 something walked into a Christian school in Nashville with a rifle and shot three kids and three adults. They buried the manifesto and locked down the case. We’ve seen trans shootings in Colorado and in Maryland. They even shot up an ICE facility in Texas, and it seems like half of Antifa is trans.

“A couple of they thems just got popped for fire bombing. Teslas, the mayor of Minneapolis, says you can’t say that anybody who is using this as an using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community, or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity. We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone. We should be operating from a place of love for our kids. I don’t hate anyone who thinks they’re trans. I feel sorry for them, but statistically, the trans population has been prone to violence that’s not villainizing, that’s reality.

“And if you can’t recognize reality, you’re in danger. We love the American people, especially American children, and if they’re troubled and believe there’s somehow a girl trapped in a boy’s body, we want to get them help. We don’t want to give them hormones and operate on them.

“Society shouldn’t be trying to produce more trans kids. We shouldn’t be encouraging an emotional disorder or whatever this is, and doctors should stop profiting from it. Great Britain ended child sex change surgeries. They said It’s barbaric, and they’re right, and politicians should stop elevating the trans issue like it’s the civil rights struggle of the 21st Century.

“You see it all over Minneapolis. Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for our trans community, for being a safe haven for transgender individuals, we have sued them for gender affirming care. Yes, we are not going to scapegoat our transgender community. When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown ups to listen and to believe them.

“So when your nine year old tells you he’s a horse, do you let him sleep out in the barn and eat hay. What are we doing here? Just a few years ago, the psychiatric community classified transgenderism as a mental illness, then doctors went woke and removed it as a condition, and now millions of young Americans are identifying themselves as trans and getting high fives.

“When someone has an illness, we should treat it instead of affirm it. We don’t celebrate schizophrenia. We don’t encourage depression. Teenagers are confused. Sometimes these things are just a phase, and if they’re not all right, then a grown man can wear a dress if he wants to do that.

“In America, he has that right. We’re a pretty darn tolerant society, but the left’s weaponizing trans kids and turning them into culture warriors, and they’ve been turned loose against the church schools and Trump. You see it? I see it.

“The Trans clan has a militant wing, and it’s out for blood. They’re taking lives, defiling churches and freaking everybody out, and some politicians are doing more to protect shooters like Westman then soft targets like schools in 2023 private schools in Minnesota begged Governor waltz to fund more school safety. They told him it was an urgent and critical need.

“Minnesota had an $18 billion budget surplus, but the governor didn’t do it. Instead, he turned Minnesota into a trans sanctuary, and his attorney general, Keith Ellison, sued Trump so they can keep castrating little boys. Tim Walz failed. Our leaders keep failing us.

“They failed us during COVID, on trade, on immigration. They say they care about kids, but they locked them down and oversaw an obesity and chronic disease epidemic, and now there’s a growing trans epidemic, and they won’t even admit it, just like crime, they created a crisis and then lie about it and blame you for not being compassionate, but their fake compassion is getting people killed you. I think.”

BOOM! Jesse Watters just DROPPED A TRUTH BOMB on the trans violence epidemic…!

The Transgenderism Lie

The entire transgender ideology was invented by leftist academics. They didn’t discover anything. They took several different types of mental issues from fetishes to transvestitism to body dysmorphics. Then, they put them under one umbrella term they invented and defined. It was more for political or personal reasons than medical.

There is no such thing as multiple genders. LGBs are people attracted to the same sex. It’s probably biological. The rest of it from the Ts on are mental issues, some quite serious. Leftists have even taken autistic children and told them their problem was transgenderism.