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Home Home Shots Fired at the Correspondents Dinner: Trump Rushed Off the Stage

Shots Fired at the Correspondents Dinner: Trump Rushed Off the Stage

By
M Dowling
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0
47

There were shots fired at the correspondent’s dinner. President Trump and Melania were rushed off the stage. No one was hurt, people ducked, and it appears to be canceled. Secret Service has someone in custody. Everyone on the dais was taken off.

If shots were fired, they were fired outside the ballroom. They sounded like gunshots, and reports say one gunman was neutralized.

The people in the room helped make President Trump a target.

&

The dinner might resume.

The awful people are already posting.

The constant hate is taking its toll, and somehwere George Soros is smiling.

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