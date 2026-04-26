Shots Fired at the Correspondents Dinner: Trump Rushed Off the Stage

There were shots fired at the correspondent’s dinner. President Trump and Melania were rushed off the stage. No one was hurt, people ducked, and it appears to be canceled. Secret Service has someone in custody. Everyone on the dais was taken off.

If shots were fired, they were fired outside the ballroom. They sounded like gunshots, and reports say one gunman was neutralized.

The people in the room helped make President Trump a target.

THE CORRESPONDENCE DINNER IS NOW CANCELED https://t.co/RKeiL0U0kW — Roy Rogue (@rogue185263) April 26, 2026

&

“It is now a crime scene.” White House Correspondence Dinner pic.twitter.com/KhqNo5I60Z — Jewely💎Blue⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@hollywood2pt0) April 26, 2026

Update from the Washington Hilton pic.twitter.com/4vx3A1iWmw — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 26, 2026

The dinner might resume.

The Correspondent' dinner will resume, live stream herehttps://t.co/bWpKe66wz7 — Jurriaan (@JurriaanTap) April 26, 2026

The awful people are already posting.

This woman fantasizes about seeing headlines that Trump is dead: "I can’t fcking wait. It’s going to be glorious." pic.twitter.com/wOWzWPBaSC — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 25, 2026

Protesters stormed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and demanded that Pete Hegseth be arrested for war crimes One of the protesters was even dressed as Nicolás Maduro, wearing a mask and chains on his hands "Arrest Pete Hegseth for war crimes" pic.twitter.com/DXak9Jeyfo — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 26, 2026

The constant hate is taking its toll, and somehwere George Soros is smiling.