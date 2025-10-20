Shutdown Better End Soon or We’ll See Tougher Measures

NEC Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC that he’s heard from the Senate that Democrats thought it would be “bad optics” to vote to reopen the government before this weekend’s nationwide “No Kings” protest.

“Now there’s a shot that this week, things will come together, and very quickly,” he said. “The moderate Democrats will move forward and get us an open government, at which point we could negotiate whatever policies they want to negotiate with regular order.”

“I think the Schumer shutdown is likely to end sometime this week,” he said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who Republicans have blamed for letting the government shut down.

If it doesn’t reopen, “I think that the White House is going to have to look very closely, along with [White House budget chief Russell] Vought, at stronger measures that we could take to bring them to the table,” Hassett continued – suggesting that Democrats are simply looking for a politically opportune time to fold.

Watch:

Democrats, under the leadership of their most radical members, were hoping to bully Republicans into giving healthcare to illegal aliens and do their bidding on the subsidies for the failing Obamacare programs.

However, Republicans have different leadership now and it is not business as usual.