Helen Andrews Warns Feminization Threatens Civilization Itself

There has never been a society in which women have held as much political power as they do today, Helen Andrews says, as she described how unique and revolutionary this is. The Great Feminization only took place in the past five to ten years. Andrews backs it up with facts and says we might not be done yet with the feminization.

She said every field except for a few will continue to be overwhelmingly women. Many fields like academia and psychology are majority women. Feminization is wokeness, she says, and then explains how that is the case.

As she explained a political system dominated by men will go by facts and objectivity, but by women it will focus on emotion and subjectivity. That isn’t an ironclad rule, she explains since some individuals fall on one side or the other.

Women may be changing the bedrocks of our civilization as they have an outsized impact on the political landscape. It could threaten civilization and the rule of law. She explains what that means in reality.

A thoroughly feminized society will threaten civilization itself, she believes. She asks some great questions.

To solve it, all we have to do is take the thumb off the scale and stop favoring women over men.

This is a very worthwhile presentation. the statistics she shares will shock you. I promise you!