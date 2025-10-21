Shutdown Showdown: The Truth Is Out on the Unsustainable ACA

Democrats won’t allow a seven-week clean continuing resolution, pretending it’s about 15 million people who won’t get their healthcare. The truth is Obamacare is failing and was never meant to succeed. It was meant to push us into Medicare for all, which analysts have already found is even worse for all the same reasons Obamacare doesn’t work.

It is unsustainable. It’s a Soviet system of healthcare requiring an unsustainable redistribution of wealth. Additionally, these central government programs are always full of waste and fraud with no accountability and Democrats want to give it to people here illegally.

Bernie lets the truth out in the next video.

Communist Bernie Sanders pushed Medicare for All because Obamacare is unsustainable.

Obamacare was always meant to be a bridge to Stalincare.

Jon Stewart and Bernie Sanders agree: The Democrats own the shutdown, and they did it to “protect subsidies for an insurance marketplace that funnels $800 billion a year into the pockets of insurance companies.” pic.twitter.com/8PcwrcpBI7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 21, 2025

The subsidies will be looked at, but Republicans wanted to do it in a reasonable length of time. Democrats are trying to make it the issue now. If California doesn’t have the healthcare for illegals via federal funds, they won’t have it at all. There is an explanation for this below.

100% Democrat Shutdown So Schumer Doesn’t Get Primaried

Democrats are 100% responsible for the shutdown. When they win, they win it all, and when they lose an election, they expect to win it all. They demand illegal alien healthcare, a reversal of the Big Beautiful Bill, and half a trillion for PBS and NPR, and other crazy things like permanent Covid subsidies without reforms,

$24.6M to “climate resilience” in Honduras

$13.4M to “civic engagement” in Zimbabwe

$3.9M to “LGBTQI+ democracy grants” in the Balkans

$2.9M to “desert locust reduction” in Africa

$2M to “organizing for feminist democratic principles” in Africa

And they keep lying about what they are demanding because they know it’s an unserious proposal.

House Republicans are working around the clock to help constituents navigate the Democrat Shutdown – while Democrats like @SenRubenGallego and @SenMarkKelly are busy making TikToks and staging publicity stunts in the Capitol. Maybe instead of filming content and cashing their… pic.twitter.com/JN3zQvfKO1 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 21, 2025

The Scam

It has become a scam in some blue states, expecially California. It allows them to give free or cheap healthcare to illegal aliens at the expense of the entire nation. They have the federal government paying for the expense. Watch:

How The Entire Country Pays for Blue States

A DC lobbyist, Desirée Townsend explains:

“Let’s take California, for example. California has a high demographic of individuals that are not here legally, and prior to the expansion of healthcare for them, the hospitals were inundated with people they could not handle. And so, when that expansion happened and immigrants who are here, undocumented immigrants that are here were able to get insurance, all of a sudden, you then had this new kind of revenue stream that came in not only to the hospitals but now to all these doctors and providers in California.

— California will be a catastrophe because you’ll have all of these individuals now that are not documented with no health insurance. So, all of the providers that were making money off of this kind of, like, new economics in California are- are now not gonna be making any money.

And instead, these individuals that are undocumented are gonna have to go to the hospital for treatment, and that’s going to, instead of make the hospital money because they’re covered by Medicaid, it’s going to create a situation where now the hospitals are losing millions of dollars.

So, that is what I believe the sticking point is with Medicaid with Democrats. It has to do with a situation in states like California where you have millions and millions of undocumented individuals, um, and if they lose insurance, not only will the providers now not make money and the hospitals are not making money.”

Watch: